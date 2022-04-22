'We don’t welcome...': Here's what UK PM Boris Johnson said on Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya & Khalistani extremists

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India visit, on Friday addressed India's concerns over Khalistani elements in the country. He also spoke about fugitives Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya who have defrauded Indian banks to a total of Rs 15,000 crores and their extradition status.

Speaking on India's concerns over Khalistani elements in the UK, Johnson said they don't tolerate extremist groups operating in the country and targeting other countries. He also added that an anti-extremist task force has been set up to help India.

"We've a very strong view that we don't tolerate extremist groups threatening other countries, threatening India. We've set up an anti-extremist task force... to help India," the British PM said.

Speaking about the fugitives Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, the UK PM said there were some legal technicalities with the extradition and added that they don’t welcome people who want to use the country's legal system to evade the law in India.

"On the extradition cases, there are legal technicalities which have made it very difficult. The UK govt has ordered their extradition... We don’t welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law here in India," he said.

Meanwhile, the bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson was palpable at a media event today with the UK PM referring to Modi as "khaas dost (special friend)" and calling him by his first name multiple times.

Johnson also appreciated the welcome he received in India, especially in Gujarat, saying he felt a bit like Sachin Tendulkar and his face was ubiquitous like Amitabh Bachchan.

Addressing a joint press event with Modi, Johnson said, "Thank you my friend Narendra, my Khaas dost is the phrase I would (like to) use in Hindi. We have had a fantastic two days here in India."

"Yesterday I became the first conservative prime minister to visit Gujarat, which is your birth place of course Narendra, but as you just said the ancestral home of about half of all the British Indians and I had an amazing reception, absolutely amazing, I felt a bit like Sachin Tendulkar and my face was ubiquitous everywhere as Amitabh Bachchan. I was everywhere to be seen and it was fantastic," he added.

"This morning we have had wonderful talks and they have strengthened our relationship every way," he said.

Johnson said in challenging times it is important that we, the "khaas dost", get closer together.

"I believe the partnership between the UK and India, one of the oldest democracies and the largest democracies, is certainly the most defining of our times," he said.

