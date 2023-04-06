‘We discovered our strength in 2014…’: S Jaishankar draws parallels between BJP & Lord Hanuman

File

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister and BJP leader S Jaishankar made a statement on Thursday, commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks about the BJP's inspiration from Lord Hanuman in fighting corruption. Dr Jaishankar said that the BJP discovered its strength in 2014 and has "kept discovering since then."

The statement comes amidst the ongoing celebration of Hanuman Jayanti, which is marked by the Hindu community in reverence to Lord Hanuman, a revered deity known for his strength and courage.

"The way lord Hanuman discovered his strength and then performed the task, the same way we discovered our strength in 2014 and kept discovering since then," Jaishankar said.

"BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order," says PM Modi

Earlier in the day, while virtually interacting with the party workers, PM Modi said, "Today India is realizing its potential just like the power of lord Hanuman. BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order. If we see the whole life of lord Hanuman, he had a 'Can Do' attitude that helped him in bringing all kinds of success."

He added, "Hanuman Ji can do anything, does it for everyone, but does not do anything for Himself! This is what the Bharatiya Janata Party derives inspiration from!"

Extending greetings to the party workers, PM Modi said," Today we all are celebrating the foundation day of our party. I congratulate each and every BJP worker dedicated to the service of Mother India."

He stated, "Today India is realizing its potential just like the power of lord Hanuman. BJP party gets inspiration from lord Hanuman to fight corruption, law and order," the PM said.

"Our Party, our Karyakartas do consistently derive inspiration from values and teachings of Hanuman Ji," he stated. "On the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti, I pray for His blessings to all. Today, India has been realising the great powers like that of Bajrang Bali, India has emerged much stronger to face the ocean-like big challenges," he further stated.

April 6 marks the BJP's 44th foundation day and the party has organised various programmes right from the booth level.

Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech was played at BJP offices across the country. BJP leaders, office bearers and workers gathered at party offices to listen to PM Modi's speech.

(With inputs from ANI)

