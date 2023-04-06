Watch: Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at temple in Delhi secretariat on Hanuman Jayanti

ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal observed the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti by visiting the Hanuman temple located at the Delhi secretariat on Thursday.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Kejriwal can be seen offering prayers at the temple.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heavy security in Jahangirpuri area

In light of the celebrations, heavy security measures have been put in place in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital to preempt any untoward incidents. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police conducted a flag march in the area to showcase their preparedness.

Initially, the police were disinclined to permit any procession in the area, but later granted permission with certain conditions.

"Hanuman Janmotsav celebration at Jahangirpuri is being regulated in consultation with the organisers. We are ensuring that it takes place in a safe and secure manner," stated Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Deependra Pathak to news reporters.

After the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) expressed their desire to hold a procession on the occasion, the police approved a shortened route and ensured adequate security measures were taken to maintain law and order in the district.

It is important to note that in April of last year, communal violence broke out in Jahangirpuri during a similar procession held to mark Hanuman Jayanti.

Read Also Strategy behind Kejriwal’s attack on PM