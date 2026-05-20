'We Deliberated Extensively On Enhancing India-Italy Ties': PM Modi As India, Italy Elevate Partnership

India and Italy on Tuesday agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership, marking a major step forward in cooperation across trade, investment, emerging technologies, and connectivity.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-level talks in Rome with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as part of the final leg of his five-nation diplomatic tour.

“We deliberated extensively on enhancing India-Italy ties,” PM Modi said during a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.

India and Italy Upgrade Ties

The decision to elevate relations reflects growing strategic alignment between New Delhi and Rome, with both leaders committing to deeper collaboration in key sectors.

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The two sides also reviewed the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, a broad roadmap designed to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including trade, innovation, defence, and global partnerships.

Modi said his visit focused on identifying new ways to strengthen bilateral engagement and unlock long-term opportunities for both nations.

Talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella

Ahead of his formal talks with Meloni, PM Modi met Italian President Sergio Mattarella and discussed a wide range of issues related to India-Italy friendship.

The leaders exchanged views on strengthening trade, investment, and cultural ties, while also exploring cooperation in emerging sectors such as:

Artificial intelligence

Critical minerals

Space collaboration

Nuclear energy

The discussions underscored both countries’ shared interest in future-focused partnerships.

IMEC and Connectivity Take Centre Stage

A key focus of the Rome visit was the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a flagship initiative aimed at improving trade and infrastructure connectivity between India, the Middle East, and Europe.

Modi highlighted IMEC as an important pillar of future cooperation, with both countries looking to play a major role in shaping the ambitious corridor.

Warm Diplomacy in Rome

Soon after arriving in Rome, PM Modi was hosted for dinner by Prime Minister Meloni before the two leaders visited the iconic Colosseum together.

The informal interaction reflected the growing personal rapport between the two leaders, who have maintained close engagement in recent years.

Meloni had previously visited India during the G20 Summit, where bilateral ties received fresh momentum.

Modi was also accorded a ceremonial military honour upon arriving for official talks, underscoring the significance Italy attached to the visit.

Trade Target Set at €20 Billion by 2029

Economic cooperation remains a central pillar of India-Italy relations.

Bilateral trade reached €14.25 billion in 2025, with India exporting goods worth €8.55 billion and Italy exporting €5.70 billion to India an increase of 9.42% over the previous year.

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Both countries have now set an ambitious target of increasing annual trade to €20 billion by 2029.

Italy is currently India’s fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union, and Rome has identified India as a priority country under its global trade strategy.

Strong Indian Presence in Italy

People-to-people ties continue to strengthen the partnership.

As of January 2025, Italy was home to an estimated 186,833 Indians, making it the largest Indian diaspora community in the European Union.

More than 5,100 Indian students are also studying at Italian universities, further deepening educational and cultural links between the two countries.

A New Chapter in India-Italy Relations

The elevation of ties to a Special Strategic Partnership marks a significant milestone in India-Italy diplomacy.

With stronger political trust, expanding trade, and growing cooperation in emerging technologies and connectivity, both countries appear set to open a new chapter in their bilateral relationship.