Modi In Italy : Military Welcome, Meloni Meeting Mark Final Leg Of Five-Nation Tour | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a military guard of honour in Rome on Wednesday, marking the second day of his first standalone bilateral visit to Italy and signaling the growing strategic importance of India-Italy ties.

The ceremonial welcome, attended by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, highlighted the elevated diplomatic warmth between the two nations as Modi concluded the final leg of his five-nation foreign tour.

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Delegation-Level Talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Modi held delegation-level talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation across key strategic sectors.

Modi was accompanied by senior Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George, and other top diplomatic representatives.

The discussions are expected to strengthen collaboration in trade, defence, technology, and global strategic affairs.

Dinner Diplomacy with Giorgia Meloni

Shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday evening, Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for a private dinner, setting the stage for formal bilateral talks.

The two leaders later visited the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in extensive discussions on a broad range of issues.

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Sharing moments from the meeting on social media, Modi said, “Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects.”

He added that he looked forward to continuing discussions on strengthening India-Italy friendship.

Meloni also welcomed Modi warmly on social media, posting, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!”

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IMEC, Trade and Strategic Cooperation on Agenda

A major focus of Modi’s Italy visit is advancing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a flagship connectivity initiative aimed at linking India with Europe through the Middle East.

Both countries are also expected to discuss plans to increase bilateral trade to €20 billion by 2029, alongside deeper cooperation in:

Defence and security

Infrastructure and connectivity

Emerging technologies

Energy transition and sustainability

The talks reflect growing alignment between New Delhi and Rome on both economic and geopolitical priorities.

Warm Welcome from Indian Diaspora

Prime Minister Modi also received an enthusiastic welcome from members of the Indian diaspora in Rome.

At his hotel, he interacted with members of the Indian community, watched cultural performances, and signed an autograph for a child who greeted him with a portrait.

The reception underscored the strong connection between the Indian leader and overseas Indian communities during his international visits.

Final Stop of Five-Nation Diplomatic Tour

Italy marks the final destination of Modi’s five-nation diplomatic tour, which has focused on strengthening India’s global partnerships and expanding strategic influence across key regions.