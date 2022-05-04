'We are RACISTS': TM Krishna on Rahul Gandhi's viral video with foreign lady from Kathmandu pub

Musician and activist TM Krishna has commented over the controversy over Congress leader "Rahul Gandhi meeting a woman, purportedly of a different nationality" at a nightclub in Nepal. On Wednesday, May 4, he tweeted that people in India had become racists.



"To me, it is irrelevant whether the lady at the pub was a Chinese diplomat. But what is obvious is that, to Indians Chinese, Nepalis, Japanese, Koreans, Vietnamese, even people from Nagaland or Meghalaya are all the same. I will not use the commonly used slur! We are RACISTS," TM Krishna tweeted.

Several BJP leaders also shared the video of Rahul Gandhi and the woman and accused the Congress leader of "meeting a Chinese diplomat".

According to The Kathmandu Post newspaper, the Congress leader is in the country's capital to attend the wedding of his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas.

"We had extended an invitation to Gandhi to attend the wedding of my daughter," said Bhim Udas, Sumnima's father who also served as Nepal's Ambassador to Myanmar.

Sumnima, a former CNN correspondent, is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa, the report had said.

The marriage function was planned for Tuesday and a reception will be held on May 5 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bauddha, Bhim said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 01:25 PM IST