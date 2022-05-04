'Is it anybody's business': Mahua Moitra on Rahul Gandhi nightclub video

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday came out in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the BJP sought to create a political row tweeting a video of Rahul Gandhi partying in Nepal.

Taking to Twitter, Mahua Moitra said: "How on earth is it anybody's business whether Rahul Gandhi or anybody else is in a nightclub or at a wedding in private time? Sick BJP trolls in charge should stick to doing what they do best--leading double lives with beer in teapots."

In the video released by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, Rahul Gandhi could be seen in a dimly-lit nightclub along with a friend, with music playing in the background.

Malviya wrote: "Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under siege. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate."

The Congress said Rahul Gandhi is in Nepal to attend the wedding of a journalist friend.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Do let me know so that we can change our status & civilizational practices of attending marriages of our friends & family members. Rahul Gandhi hasn't gone to Pakistan as an uninvited guest like PM Modi to cut a cake with Nawaz Sharif, and we know what happened in Pathankot."

"Rahul Gandhi has gone to Nepal, a friendly country, to attend a journalist's wedding. There is nothing wrong. It's a matter of our culture. It's not a crime. Maybe the PM and BJP will soon decide it's a crime to participate in weddings of friends and family members," he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:51 AM IST