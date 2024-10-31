'We Are Now Working Towards One Nation, One Election,' Says PM Modi On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

PM Modi | ANI

Kevadia (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the National Unity Day celebration, underlined the spirit of unity and inspiration. He stated that the last decade has been filled with "unprecedented achievements for the unity of India" and that national unity will be reflected in every initiative and mission of the government.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas program in Kevadia, Gujarat.

He said, "Sardar Patel's powerful voice, this grand program near the Statue of Unity, this panoramic view of Ekta Nagar, and the wonderful performances here--these glimpses of mini India--everything is so amazing and so inspiring. Just like August 15 and January 26, this event on October 31 fills the whole country with new energy. I wish all the countrymen a very happy National Unity Day."

PM Modi On One Nation One Election

Prime Minister highlighted that his government was working towards achieving One Nation One Poll which will ensure simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"...We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation One Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code," he said.

"The last 10 years have been full of unprecedented achievements for the unity and integrity of India. Today, commitment to national unity is visible in every work and every mission of the government. As true Indians, we must celebrate every effort towards national unity with enthusiasm and energy, strengthening new resolve, hopes, and excitement. This is the true celebration. By promoting India's languages, we strengthen the bonds of unity. The New Education Policy is a shining example, which the nation has proudly embraced," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also stated that for the next two years, India will celebrate Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary. To honour his contributions to India's unity, all government initiatives will reflect national unity.

"Today marks the beginning of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary year, and the country will celebrate this milestone for the next two years. This is a tribute to his extraordinary contributions to India. This period will be filled with honouring his remarkable achievements, and national unity will be reflected in every initiative and mission of the government. When India gained independence, some people in the world estimated that India would disintegrate. They had no hope that a united India could be created by uniting hundreds of princely states, but Sardar Sahib did it. This was possible because Sardar Sahib was a realist in his behaviour, truthful in his resolve, humanitarian in his action, and nationalist in his aim," the PM said.

On 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas,' PM Modi also spoke about how the fulfilment of a unified nation and constitution is his biggest tribute to Sardar Patel.

The PM added, "Today the whole country is happy that after seven decades of independence, the resolution of one country and one constitution has been fulfilled. This is my biggest tribute to Sardar Saheb. For 70 years, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution was not implemented in the entire country. Those who chant the name of the Constitution had insulted it so much. The reason was the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 has been buried forever. For the first time, voting was done without discrimination in this assembly election. For the first time, the Chief Minister of that place has taken oath on the Constitution of India. This scene must have given immense satisfaction to the makers of the Indian Constitution, their souls must have found peace and this is our humble tribute to the makers of the Constitution."

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on his 150th birth anniversary, stating that Patel's work continues to inspire future generations. After honouring Patel, he administered the Unity Oath and attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at the Parade Ground in Kevadia.

About Ekta Diwas Parade

The Ekta Diwas Parade included 16 marching contingents from nine states and one Union Territory, four Central Armed Police Forces, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and a marching band. Special attractions featured a Hell March contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), a daredevil show by BSF and CRPF bikers, a display of Indian Martial Arts by the BSF, a piped band show by schoolchildren, and a 'Surya Kiran' flypast by the Indian Air Force.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31. Since 2014, this day has been marked by 'Run for Unity' events nationwide, with participation from people of all walks of life. Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of pre-independent India, helping to establish the Republic of India. He served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950 and passed away on December 15, 1950.

