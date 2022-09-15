WBSSC scam: CBI arrests former West Bengal Board President

CBI | IANS

Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday arrested one more person in connection to the WBSSC scam.

After over six hours of interrogation at CBI headquarters in Nizam Palace, the CBI arrested former SSC committee chairman Kalyanmoy Ganguly and after medical tests, he was brought back.

According to CBI sources, after Ganguly ‘failed’ to give satisfactory answers to the sleuths following which Ganguly was arrested and also that Ganguly will be further quizzed.

While being taken for the medical tests, Ganguly said that whatever he had said during quizzing is ‘truth’.

It may be recalled that the central agency on May 20 had registered a case against five people including Ganguly.

The sleuths alleged that Ganguly used to give instructions to make appointment letters on the basis of fake recommendations.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI inquiry after they had found ‘misappropriation’ in the appointments.

However, the TMC didn’t want to comment on this development and said a ‘probe’ is going on.

It can be recalled that the Bag committee which was probing the SSC scam following the court’s order had mention of Kalyanmoy Ganguly in their reports.

Earlier CBI had arrested two more people including SP Sinha and Ashok Saha and two middlemen in connection with this scam.

Meanwhile, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI wants to quiz former state minister and suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee who is in judicial custody till September 28.

The central agency on Thursday had appealed before Alipore Court demanding CBI custody for Chatterjee.

The court has ordered the jail authority to make the former state minister present physically.