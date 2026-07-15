WB Politics: Huge Setback For TMC As Madan Mitra Quits Mamata Banerjee Camp, Joins Rebel Faction

In a fresh political setback for Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, senior party leader Madan Mitra on Wednesday announced his decision to join the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, deepening the crisis within the party following its crushing defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Mitra, who represented the Kamarhati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas, said the Trinamool Congress had become a "fragmented" organisation, indicating growing dissatisfaction with the party's current leadership and direction.

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'I Have Only Changed My Room': Madan Mitra

Addressing reporters after aligning himself with the rebel camp, Mitra maintained that he had not abandoned the Trinamool Congress but had merely shifted his political position within the Assembly.

"I was in the TMC, and I continue to be in the TMC. I have only changed my room in the Assembly," he remarked, suggesting that his allegiance remains with the party's ideology rather than its present leadership structure.

His move is being viewed as a significant boost for the dissident group headed by Ritabrata Banerjee, which has been attracting disgruntled leaders in the aftermath of the party's electoral setback.

Exit Comes Weeks After Promotion

Barely two weeks ago, Mamata Banerjee had elevated him to the post of general secretary as part of a major organisational reshuffle following the Assembly election loss.

Despite the promotion, Mitra's decision to switch to the rebel camp underscores the growing internal divisions within the Trinamool Congress.

Leadership Crisis Deepens

Mitra's departure comes close on the heels of another high-profile exit from the party's organisational structure. Just days earlier, Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned as the Trinamool Congress' West Bengal president, fuelling speculation over increasing unrest within the party ranks.

Read Also Another Jolt To Mamata Banerjee: TMC Bengal Chief Chandrima Bhattacharya Quits All Party Posts

The back-to-back developments have intensified questions about the party's ability to maintain unity after losing power in West Bengal for the first time since 2011.

Madan Mitra's Political Background

A veteran Trinamool leader, Madan Mitra was among the party's 80 legislators elected to the West Bengal Assembly in 2026. He successfully retained the Kamarhati seat despite the BJP's sweeping victory in the state.

The BJP secured 208 of the 294 Assembly seats, ending the Trinamool Congress' long rule in West Bengal and forming the government in the state for the first time.