WB Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Calls BJP Krishnanagar Candidate ‘Rajmata’ Amrita Roy; Promises 'Parivartan'

Kolkata: After Basirhat’s candidate Rekha Patra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had called party’s Krishnanagar candidate ‘Rajmata’ Amrita Roy. In the conversation, Modi was heard telling her that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor goes back to them through whatever assets and money the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached from the corrupt.



“I also want you to make a list of works that you want to be done in Krishnanagar and we will work together and serve the people of Bengal,” Modi said to ‘Rajmata’.

BJP Committed To Uproot Corruption: PM Modi

PM Modi also mentioned that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to 'uproot corruption' in the country and also added that all the 'corrupt have come together to save each other'. Expressing joy, BJP candidate Amrita Roy said that the phone call of the Prime Minister has given her a ‘boost’.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Criticises Violation of MCC Amid Basirhat Campaign

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, “Once the Model Code of Conduct gets implemented such sops cannot be announced as it is a violation of the MCC. Moreover, the issues are subjudiced and the final decision of the court didn’t come.”



On the other hand, Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra started her campaigning today and everyone in Sandeshkhali had welcomed her.