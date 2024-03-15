 WB: India’s First Underwater Metro in Kolkata Starts Public Operation
It can be recalled that on March 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the country’s first underwater metro in Kolkata. He had also unveiled several metro projects across the country from the programme in Kolkata.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 09:21 PM IST
article-image

The newly inaugurated underwater metro tunnel in Kolkata has commenced public operation.

At 7 am, two trains, one from Howrah Maidan and another from Esplanade, commenced their journey. Commuters were observed queuing up, clapping, and chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, enjoying the country's first engineering marvel, the underwater metro.

Metro Railway Kolkata posted on social media platform X, “First commercial #Metro service entering newly inaugurated #Majerhat station of #PurpleLine this morning...”

One excited commuter said that the blue LED lights inside the tunnel made the Hooghly River look beautiful and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this ‘engineering marvel’.

From Esplanade Metro station in central Kolkata, PM Modi had also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crores.

