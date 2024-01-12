WB Dog Killing Video: Bullies giggle & Laugh While Casually Thrashing Mother Dog & Her Puppies To Death, FIR Registered

DOG AND HER PUPPIES BEATEN TO DEATH IN WEST BENGAL | @ffsAdii

In a distressing video that has surfaced on social media on Friday, bullies were seen mercilessly thrashing a stray dog and her puppies. The dog and her puppies were beaten to death by sticks by a group of bullies who were seen giggling and enjoying while committing the act. It is believed that an FIR has been registered. The incident was reported in West Bengal while the exact location of the incident is not known yet.

Dog pups and their Mum beaten to death in West Bengal. FIR has already been filed but no action taken.



More details: https://t.co/yxLCcNGF56@KolkataPolice @PetaIndia pic.twitter.com/7smiTDoDmY — ab (@ffsAdii) January 12, 2024

FIR registered

In the video, it can be clearly seen that the stary dog has been trapped in a blue coloured net which is held by two men, while another man is mercilessly crushing the dog using a stick. While all this is happening, by standers are unfortunately seen acting as mute spectators, none of them being prompt enough to step forward to make a call to police or to even remotely try to resist what was happening.

Peta India posted a reply to the X user who had posted this video saying that an FIR has been registered into the incident by Sankrail PS under sections 428 & 429 of the IPC and 11 of PCA Act. It further said that the grant of bail was due to the offences being bailable in nature.

An FIR has been registered in the matter Sankrail PS under section 428 & 429 of IPC & 11 of PCA. — PETA India (@PetaIndia) January 10, 2024

Puppies killed in North Parganas

The incident came a month after a similar incident was reported in North Parganas in West Bengal. A home maker in her mid 40's was arrested for allegedly beating a puppy to death and injuring another puppy. Local residents and animal activists launched an agitation demanding exemplary punishment for the accused- Sita Shaw. AMid the agitation, the woman allegedly attacked the activists. Later the woman was reportedly beaten up by the residents.