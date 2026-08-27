WB CM Suvendu Adhikari Urges Skilled Professionals To Return, Promises More Jobs & Investments | IANS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday urged skilled and educated professionals from the state working elsewhere to return to Bengal.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new technology campus of IT major LTM Ltd – part of the Larsen and Toubro Group, Adhikari assured job opportunities in Bengal under ‘double-engine government’.

“Our government’s priority is to create job opportunities in the state and rebuild a new Bengal. There are several educated unemployed youths and they need jobs and are also interested in staying in Bengal. Our vision is very clear. We will have to transform Bengal,” said Adhikari.

Focus on jobs and investment

The West Bengal Chief Minister also assured to bring in credit and opportunities for small businesses.

Adhikari also assured the company that the state government will soon give an additional 10 acres of land for setting up a data centre, which the company had informed the government two months back through a letter.

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“LTM is a reputed player and I assure you of every cooperation from the state government’s side. I assure you that the group will come again and again and invest more,” further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Praise for new campus

The West Bengal Chief Minister also praised the new campus ‘Ananda Niketan’ for its energy-efficient systems.