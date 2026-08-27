Police, KMC Dismantle 'Unauthorized' Billboard At Abhishek Banerjee’s Office | IANS

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata Police on Thursday evening dismantled a huge allegedly unauthorised billboard of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) installed on the rooftop of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office building at Camac Street.

Notably, a scuffle broke out between police, corporation authorities and Abhishek Banerjee’s security personnel when the KMC people and police tried to enter Banerjee’s office.

Banerjee, along with TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, was seen preventing the KMC officials and police from entering the building, and the police were seen pushing the TMC supporters to enter the multi-storied building.

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Billboard removal sparks row

According to KMC officials, the billboard was installed allegedly illegally and had to be removed, for which the KMC workers were seen dismantling the billboard with gas cutters and hammers.

Banerjee alleged that the action was done just to harass TMC and also questioned why Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) billboards were not getting removed in nearby buildings.

Extra police personnel were deployed at Camac Street from Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar.

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Political allegations exchanged

Alleging that the police were trying to enter the building ‘illegally’, Banerjee had asked the officials to produce a copy of the order authorising the action and also the complaint letter based on which the action was initiated.

“The Kolkata police and KMC is working at the behest of BJP. It is being done based on political vengeance against the opposition,” said Banerjee.

BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar questioned whether Banerjee is a MP or a goon based on the way he was objecting and preventing the police and civic body officials.