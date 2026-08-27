Maharashtra Steps Up Efforts To Trace Tourists Stranded In Flood-Hit Nepal | ANI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has stepped up efforts to trace and assist tourists from the state stranded in flood-hit Nepal, with authorities maintaining close coordination with the Centre amid disrupted communication networks and road connectivity in Nepal.

At least 114 tourists from Maharashtra are estimated to be stranded in Nepal, of whom 53 have been confirmed safe, state officials said on Thursday. The figure is likely to change as district administrations continue collecting and verifying information about residents who travelled to the Himalayan nation.

Rescue efforts underway

Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said the state government was in continuous contact with the Union government and was making efforts to establish contact with all Maharashtra tourists. So far, contact has been established with four tourists, who were confirmed to be safe.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a conversation via video call with people from Maharashtra stranded in the flood situation in Nepal. After understanding their situation, he reassured them, saying, "Do not fear, the government is with you." Necessary… pic.twitter.com/DCivdgltQg — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026

“Relatives should not panic. The Centre and the state government are making every possible effort to contact all tourists from Maharashtra,” Mahajan said, pointing out that telephone services and mobile networks had been disrupted in several areas following floods and landslides.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), around 61 Maharashtra tourists were travelling through Richa Tours Pvt Ltd, while others had travelled independently. Of those travelling through the tour operator, nearly 37 people in one vehicle were confirmed safe in the Saga Mansarovar area.

Tourists await evacuation

Officials said several Maharashtra tourists were located at three separate places in Nepal. Many of them had undertaken the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and were returning when floods and landslides disrupted road connectivity. With the road to Kathmandu reportedly closed, authorities are coordinating efforts to move tourists towards the nearest safe and accessible locations.

Vinita Vaid Singal, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department, said the state was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry, which are coordinating efforts to trace Indian citizens in Nepal. The state government is also contacting private travel operators that regularly take tourists from Maharashtra to Nepal.

Officials said the state was currently in touch with 11 travel agencies to obtain details of Maharashtra residents who may have travelled to Nepal recently.

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Helpline activated

The SEOC has asked all district collectors to compile information about residents from their respective districts who travelled to Nepal. The administration has also launched a web-based system to collect information about stranded tourists and verify their whereabouts.

The Disaster Management Department has appealed to relatives and members of the public possessing information about tourists in Nepal to share the details with authorities. A 24-hour helpline desk has been activated for assistance.

Citizens can contact the Disaster Management Department on 9321587143, 1070 and 022-22027990. The Chief Minister’s Office has also established a 24-hour control room at Mantralaya. Assistance can additionally be sought through controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.

The state government said its emergency response mechanism would remain operational round the clock until all available information is verified and assistance reaches Maharashtra residents affected by the crisis.

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