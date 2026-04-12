WB CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death Of Asha Bhosle, Extends Support To Family

Top political leaders across India expressed deep sorrow over the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital following multiple-organ failure. The news was confirmed by her son Anand Bhosle, prompting tributes from leaders and admirers nationwide.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was profoundly saddened by the demise of the musical legend. In a post on X, Banerjee described Bhosle as an inspiring and mesmerising singer who ruled the hearts of generations. She noted the singer’s popularity in Bengal through her Bengali songs and recalled that the state had honoured her with its highest civilian award, the Bangabibhushan, in 2018. Banerjee extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and millions of fans across the world.

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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he shared a close relationship with the singer for several years and praised her ability to sing in multiple languages. He highlighted her global popularity, noting that like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle brought immense recognition to India through her musical talent. Gadkari described her death as a huge loss and prayed for strength for the grieving family.

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Union Minister Piyush Goyal termed the loss extremely distressing, calling Bhosle one of the jewels of India who promoted art and culture through her songs. He also remembered the legendary musical contributions of sisters Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, saying their achievements made the nation proud.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the moment as one of deep grief for music lovers across India and the world. He called Bhosle one of the most versatile artists and said her passing marked a great loss for the country, especially following the earlier demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in Indian music, Asha Bhosle enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than seven decades. She recorded thousands of songs in several Indian and international languages and delivered timeless classics such as “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Dum Maro Dum,” “Yeh Mera Dil,” “In Aankhon Ki Masti,” and “Mera Kuch Samaan.” Her contributions helped shape Hindi film music and left an enduring legacy across generations.