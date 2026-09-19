WB Bypolls 2026: Mamata’s Rejinagar Candidate Rabiul Chowdhury Takes U-Turn Amid Withdrawal Buzz

The political drama surrounding the upcoming West Bengal Assembly by-elections took another twist on Saturday, with Mamata Banerjee-led faction’s Rejinagar candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury saying he will not withdraw from the contest.

Chowdhury had earlier announced his decision to withdraw his nomination, citing pressure on party workers and difficulties in campaigning with the new election symbol allotted to Mamata Banerjee’s faction. However, he has now reversed his decision and said he will remain in the electoral fray.

Chowdhury Cites Pressure On Party Workers

Explaining his earlier decision, Chowdhury had said the faction was facing difficulties after being allotted a new symbol ahead of the October 6 bypoll.

“At this moment, the party lacks an official symbol. Party workers are being harassed in various ways, and most of them have left the area for work. With whom am I supposed to contest the election?” he had told mediapersons.

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He further alleged that pressure was being exerted on party workers and said many of them were unwilling to remain in the electoral contest.

“Given the pressure being exerted by the administration, the workers say they cannot remain in the electoral fray. That is precisely why I have decided to withdraw my nomination,” Chowdhury had said.

His subsequent decision to remain in the contest has now added another twist to the bypoll drama. Reports said the Mamata faction had been struggling to familiarise voters with its newly allotted symbol after the Election Commission barred the rival TMC factions from using the original party name and symbol.

Nandigram Candidate Also Withdrew

Chowdhury’s announcement came a day after Mamata Banerjee’s faction lost its candidate in the high-profile Nandigram bypoll. Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination on Friday after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The development left Mamata’s faction without a candidate in Nandigram. Banerjee subsequently announced support for Congress nominee Milan Pradhan, saying the move was aimed at strengthening the INDIA bloc.

Read Also West Bengal Bypolls: Mamata Faction Candidate Withdraws Nandigram Nomination After TMC Split Order

However, the political equation changed again within hours. Milan Pradhan was arrested by West Bengal Police in connection with an old case linked to the 2007 Nandigram land agitation. The arrest came shortly after Banerjee announced her faction’s support for him. Congress and the Mamata faction questioned the timing, while the BJP said the police action was in accordance with the law.

Bypolls On October 6

The Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies are scheduled to vote on October 6, with counting set for October 9.

With Sanchita Pradhan Dey’s withdrawal from Nandigram and the uncertainty surrounding Chowdhury’s candidature in Rejinagar, the two bypolls have emerged as key flashpoints amid the ongoing factional dispute within the Trinamool Congress.