Waterlogging, traffic jams across Delhi after rains; man drowns in flooded underpass

New Delhi

Incessant rainfall in the city on Monday morning led to waterlogging and traffic snarls on several road stretches, including ITO, Ring Road and Mathura Road, while a person drowned in a waterlogged rail underpass in Pul Prahladpur while clicking selfies.

The 27-year-old victim, Ravi Chautala, had gone in the flooded underpass apparently to film it and click selfies when he drowned, local people told police.

Traffic police officials said the vehicular movement on the Pul Prahladpur stretch in southeast Delhi was shut due to the waterlogging in the underpass.

"Waterlogging reported at Pul Prahladpur under railway bridge. Traffic is diverted from MB (Mehrauli-Badarpur) Road towards Mathura Road," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Nineteen incidents of tree uprooting and six cases of wall collapse were reported in the area under SDMC jurisdiction.

As per data from the North MCD, only seven complaints of waterlogging were recorded till Monday afternoon.

Not just road stretches, many low-lying areas, including colonies and markets, were inundated as well on Monday.