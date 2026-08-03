 Water Police Rescue 2 Kanwariyas Drowning In Ganga At Har Ki Pauri - VIDEO
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Water Police Rescue 2 Kanwariyas Drowning In Ganga At Har Ki Pauri - VIDEO

Uttarakhand Water Police rescued two drowning Kanwariyas while they were bathing in the Ganga in Haridwar, with the operation shared by police on social media. The rescue came after six pilgrims reportedly lost their lives within 48 hours, raising concerns over safety arrangements during the Kanwar Yatra

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
Water Police Rescue 2 Kanwariyas Drowning In Ganga At Har Ki Pauri - VIDEO
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Haridwar: Thousands of Kanwariyas (pilgrims) continue to arrive in Haridwar from different states. Six Kanwariyas reportedly lost their lives in just 48 hours, raising questions about the safety measures in place. On July 31, four minor Kanwariyas were swept away and died while bathing in the Ganga in Haridwar due to negligence. On August 1, two devotees died in the Bahadrabad area of Haridwar after an iron girder fell on them.

Water Police avert tragedy

On Monday, two Kanwariyas who were taking a bath in the Ganga and were drowning were rescued due to the prompt action of the Water Police.

Uttarakhand Police shared the video of the rescue operation on social media. Taking to X, they wrote, "On every step, the prompt action of the Water Police saved the lives of two Kanwariyas. During Ganga bath, two youths who were drowning were bravely and vigilantly rescued safely by the Water Police personnel," Uttarakhand Police shared on X.

About Kanwar Yatra 

The Kanwar Yatra is one of India's largest annual religious pilgrimages, observed during the holy month of Shravan (Sawan). Every year, millions of devotees of Lord Shiva, known as Kanwariyas, travel on foot to collect sacred water from rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna and Saryu.

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They then offer this holy water to Shiva temples, especially Jyotirlingas and prominent shrines across the country. In North India, Shravan has started from Thursday, July 30, 2026, and it will run until September 10, 2026.

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