Video: School Van Carrying Children Attacked With Stones By 'Kanwariyas' In Lucknow, Police File FIR

Lucknow: A video purportedly showing a school van being targeted with stones during the Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has gone viral on social media, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the incident and file an FIR against unknown people.

Viral claims under scrutiny

According to viral claims circulating online, some participants associated with the annual pilgrimage were allegedly involved in the attack. However, the police have not officially confirmed the identities of those responsible.

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Fortunately, no children were injured in the incident.

The viral video shows the vehicle with its windows shattered as frightened children remain inside. Witnesses said the attackers fled the scene immediately after pelting stones at the van.

The exact reason behind the attack remains unclear, and officials are trying to determine what triggered the violence against a vehicle carrying schoolchildren.

Police begin investigation

Responding to the incident, Lucknow Police on X said officers from the Chowk police station reached the spot as soon as information about the attack was received.

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In a statement posted online, the police said that no child had sustained injuries in the incident. Officials added that CCTV footage and other evidence were being examined to identify those involved and initiate appropriate legal action.

Safety concerns raised

The incident comes amid reports of unruly behaviour by anti-social elements during the Kanwar Yatra, raising concerns over the safety of commuters and schoolchildren. Authorities have appealed to the public not to spread unverified claims while the investigation remains underway.