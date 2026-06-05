'Water Evaporates On The Way': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Remark On Water Crisis Triggers Social Media Backlash | Video | ANI

Delhi's AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj on June 5 shared a video clip of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta speaking about the city's water shortage, triggering a wave of reactions and criticism on social media.

In the video, Gupta is heard saying, "Pani ki kitni dikkat ho rahi hai aaj kal ke samay mai. Itni bhari garmi padh rahi hai. Pani hamara joh aata hai woh evaporate hojata hai bech mai kuch pani uske kaaran shortage hojati hai" (There is a severe water problem these days. The heat is intense. Some of the water supplied evaporates on the way, leading to shortages).

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Sharing the clip on X, Bharadwaj took a swipe at the chief minister's explanation. He wrote, "AIQ CM Rekha Gupta explains – Water evaporation is the cause of water shortage in Delhi." He added sarcastically, "So 'Condensation' should be the upcoming solution."

The post quickly gained traction online, drawing numerous reactions from social media users. Several users mocked the explanation, while others argued that Delhi's water crisis is linked to broader issues such as leakage, poor infrastructure, and mismanagement.

One user, identified as Mango Man (@Ateet86), commented, "By that logic, in winter she'll blame the cold for deaths, and during the monsoon she'll blame the rain for waterlogging. Leadership is about solving problems, not explaining them away."

Another user, Tony Aranha (@tonyaranha), joked, "Sirji at the rate this AIQ madam is going, Jal Board will be dissolved. New department will be launched - Ministry of Evaporation & Condensation Affairs."

Other users echoed similar sentiments, with some questioning the government's handling of water resources and others ridiculing the statement through sarcasm and memes. One user remarked that while evaporation contributes to cloud formation, Delhi has not received enough rainfall to alleviate water scarcity. Another sarcastically suggested that a new government initiative on cloud seeding could follow.

The viral clip has reignited discussions around Delhi's recurring water shortages during peak summer months, with many users demanding practical solutions to issues such as distribution losses, leakages, and water management rather than explanations centred on weather-related factors.