CM Rekha Gupta Highlights Holistic Education & Nation-Building Role At Ambedkar University’s 14th Convocation In Delhi | X / gupta_rekha

New Delhi: Dr B R Ambedkar University, Delhi has not only excelled in academics but has also consistently contributed to nation building, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Gupta was attending the university's 14th annual convocation as the chief guest. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu were also present at the event.

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"What you have learnt here will help you at every stage of life because a classroom teaches you about subjects, but a campus teaches you about life and how to handle challenges," Gupta told the graduating students.

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Recalling her own student life at Delhi University, she said the memories and friendships formed during college remain lifelong.

"About a 1000 students are receiving their degrees at the 14th annual convocation of the university. Dr B R Ambedkar university started with 19 students and today has 6000 students across its four campuses," she said.

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Congratulating the graduating students, Gupta said their achievement was also a moment of pride for their families.

"I congratulate your family as well because this was a joint effort. Whenever you struggled, your family stood by you," she added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)