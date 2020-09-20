Watch: Yogi government demolishes building owned by mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad

Ahmad was a Samajwadi Party MP from Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency between 2004 and 2009. A history-sheeter with at least 70 cases against him, including the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in Allahabad, Ahmad was moved to Deoria district jail in March 2018 from Allahabad’s Naini jail. Atiq Ahmed was shifted to Bareilly jail after being accused of kidnapping and assaulting a businessman in Deoria Jail.

The BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder dates back to January 25, 2005, when a convoy of the BSP MLA Raju Pal was attacked by gun-wielding miscreants in broad daylight on GT Road near Sulemsarai in Allahabad. The miscreants opened indiscriminate firing, killing the MLA and his two associates, Devi Pal and Santosh Yadav, and seriously injuring two others.

While, the probe was conducted earlier by the Allahabad police, which filed the police report in the case without indicting Atiq Ahmad and his brother. The probe was later on December 12, 2008, transferred to the CB-CID, which filed three supplementary chargesheets in the case but did not name Atiq Ahmad and his brother as accused.