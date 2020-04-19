Watch: Woman in West Bengal's Howrah refuses to wear a mask in public, spars with officials

The coronavirus lockdown in India has been in place for nearly a month and most have gotten accustomed to the social distancing norms and other precautions that must now be taken when one ventures out of their house.

There are however always exceptions to each case, and one such example was discovered recently in West Bengal's Howrah. A woman was spotted without a mask in a vegetable market. However, when confronted by civic volunteers and police officials, she opted to protest and argue rather than wearing a mask.

In video footage, the woman can be seen locked in an argument, before the conflict escalates and she can be seen tussling with the officials. As they attempt to bodily remove her, the woman can be seen trying to slap a civic volunteer.

A video of the incident was shared by Pooja Mehta of Zee News.