Top Left leaders including Mohammad Salim arrested for protesting during lockdown in West Bengal

Left Front leaders Mohammad Salim, Biman Bose, Surya Kanta Mishra and Sujan Chakraborty along with other supporters were arrested on Saturday afternoon for protesting on Kolkata’s Red Road in violation of lockdown orders.

Around 30 of them were arrested for protesting against malpractices in the Public Distribution System (PDS) by the West Bengal government during the coronavirus pandemic. They were arrested under section 188 of IPC and taken to the central lockup in Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters.