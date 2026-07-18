Watch: Woman Hurls Ink At Abhijeet Dipke; CJP Chief Says, 'Blue Is My Colour'

A video showing an unidentified woman throwing blue ink at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a public gathering has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a chaotic scene as a crowd surrounds Dipke while he addresses people with a microphone. Moments later, blue liquid is thrown, splashing several people, including Dipke, triggering pushing and jostling among those present.

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Dipke Shares Clip With 'Blue Is My Colour' Caption

Following the incident, Dipke shared the video on social media with the caption:

"Blue is my colour… Jai Bhim!"

The slogan is widely associated with the Ambedkarite movement and Dalit empowerment, with the colour blue symbolising the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Bahujan movement.

Crowd Scuffle Captured On Camera

The footage shows a tense atmosphere, with several people raising their hands, recording the incident on mobile phones and attempting to push through the crowd.

Dipke is seen holding a microphone while continuing to address the gathering before the situation briefly descends into chaos following the ink-throwing incident.

Political Reactions Surface Online

The video has sparked reactions across social media, with several users speculating about the motive behind the incident and debating its political implications. Some posts have linked the episode to ongoing political tensions, though these claims remain unverified.

The identity of the woman seen throwing the ink and the circumstances leading up to the incident have not been officially confirmed.