WATCH: Woman hits man with slippers at 'Justice for Shraddha' event in Delhi

The programme, organised by Hindu Ekta Manch, was also on 'Beti Bachao' Mahapanchayat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
New Delhi: A woman thrashed a man with her slipper on stage during a Hindu Mahapanchayat on 'Justice for Shraddha', organised in Delhi's Chhattarpur on Tuesday.
The video of the incident also went viral on social media, in which a woman, whose face is half-covered with blue coloured 'chunni', can be seen addressing a gathering.

A few moments later, she suddenly takes out her slipper and starts thrashing the man standing beside her.
However, other people on dais intervened and the woman was taken off from the stage.
Police said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident.

