 Watch: UP Minister Left Embarrassed As Woman Calls Local Leader ‘Luccha’ At Event In Lakhimpur
The comment resonated with the crowd, prompting varied reactions, including muted laughter from those in attendance.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
In a public gathering held in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur district, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh introduced a local leader, referring him as the "Pradhan", to the crowd. Singh highlighted the Pradhan's role in ensuring the supply of water to the community.

Promptly responding to Singh's question, a female voice from the crowd expressed familiarity with the leader, but with a derogatory remark. She referred to the Pradhan as a "luccha," which can be translated as a scoundrel or a rogue. The video of the incident posted on Twitter is doing round on social media.

The incident occurred during an event where local leaders and officials were present, and it drew attention due to the unexpected remark made by the unidentified woman.

The comment resonated with the crowd, prompting varied reactions, including muted laughter from those in attendance.

