WATCH: Visitors Tease Tiger With Cloth At Gujarat's Junagadh Zoo For Content, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral

Junagadh (Gujarat): A disturbing video from Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat's Junagadh has gone viral, showing visitors teasing a caged tiger by dangling a purple cloth into its enclosure while recording the animal's reaction on their mobile phones. The footage has sparked widespread outrage on social media, prompting zoo authorities to launch an investigation.

Video Shows Visitors Provoking Tiger

The viral clip shows a group of adults and children gathered around the tiger's enclosure. One of the visitors repeatedly lowers a purple cloth through the metal bars, attempting to attract the tiger's attention.

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The tiger is seen approaching the cloth, pawing at it and trying to grab it, while several onlookers laugh, watch and film the incident. The camera pans between the animal and the crowd, capturing repeated attempts to provoke the tiger for what appears to be social media content.

Authorities Launch Investigation

Following the circulation of the video online, authorities at Sakkarbaug Zoo initiated an inquiry to identify those involved in the incident.

Officials are examining the footage and are expected to take appropriate action against the visitors found responsible for violating zoo rules and disturbing the animal.

Concerns Over Animal Welfare

The incident has renewed concerns about the treatment of captive wildlife and visitor behaviour inside zoos.

Animal welfare advocates have pointed out that teasing or provoking captive animals can cause unnecessary stress and distress, while also posing safety risks to both visitors and zoo staff.

Established in 1863, Sakkarbaug Zoo is one of Asia's oldest zoological parks and is known for its conservation efforts, particularly for the endangered Asiatic lion. The latest incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of visitor regulations and greater awareness about respecting wildlife.