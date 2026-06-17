'This Isn't Entertainment': Odisha Youths Seen Poking, Harassing Elephants & Filming It For Content - VIDEO

A series of viral videos allegedly showing a group of men disturbing wild elephants in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has triggered outrage on social media. The clips, shared through a thread on X by user Prasant Rai, appear to document repeated instances of individuals entering elephant habitats around the Simlipal landscape and provoking the animals while filming content for social media.

The thread, titled "Exposing the Reels Gang Harassing Elephants in Simlipal", claims that five men have been regularly tracking elephant herds and creating Instagram Reels by getting dangerously close to the animals.

"These 5 individuals are making life a living hell for the elephants around Simlipal, Mayurbhanj. Just for cheap social media clout and reels, they are relentlessly provoking these gentle giants. This absolute brainlessness is a ticking time bomb for a massive tragedy," Rai wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Videos show close encounters with elephant herds

According to the posts, the men can be seen riding motorcycles through forest areas in search of elephant groups. After locating the animals, they allegedly approach them at close range and record videos for social media.

One of the clips appears to show members of the group focusing on a baby elephant, while other videos capture individuals standing only a few feet away from adult elephants. In another video, a man is allegedly seen poking an elephant with a stick while others film the encounter.

The footage has raised concerns among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, who warn that such actions can stress animals and provoke aggressive reactions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'This isn't entertainment': Users demand action

As more videos surfaced, criticism intensified online. Rai accused the group of repeatedly disturbing the animals and putting both wildlife and people at risk.

"Look at this blatant harassment. The videos clearly show them getting dangerously close, poking, and irritating the herd with sticks. This isn't entertainment, it's illegal wildlife harassment and a severe threat to the entire habitat," he wrote.

The thread includes screenshots and additional clips that allegedly suggest the behaviour has been ongoing for some time rather than being an isolated incident.

'Elephant lovers' label draws scrutiny

One aspect of the controversy that caught social media users' attention was the apparent contradiction between the content and the individuals' online personas.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several of the accounts identified in the thread reportedly describe themselves as "elephant lovers" in their social media bios. However, users pointed out that many of the videos associated with those profiles appear to show people chasing herds, approaching elephants at unsafe distances, and provoking the animals for views and engagement.

The contrast prompted many users to argue that genuine wildlife appreciation involves respecting animals and maintaining a safe distance rather than treating them as props for viral content.

Why such behaviour can be dangerous

Wildlife experts frequently caution against approaching wild elephants, especially in regions where human-elephant interactions are already a concern. Elephants are highly intelligent and protective animals, and sudden disturbances can trigger defensive behaviour, particularly when calves are present.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Conservationists have long stressed that repeatedly chasing or provoking wildlife can disrupt natural behaviour, increase stress levels, and create unnecessary risks for both animals and humans.

No official response yet

At the time of writing, no public statement had been issued by the authorities tagged in the viral thread. However, the videos have sparked widespread calls for an investigation and strict action if the allegations are found to be true.

Many social media users warned that such reckless attempts to create viral content could eventually lead to serious consequences, not only for those involved but also for the elephants living in the region.