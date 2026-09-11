UP Shocker: Villagers Hold Mobile Tower Employee Hostage Over 2-Year Network Outage In Fatehpur - VIDEO

Villagers Hold Mobile Tower Employee Hostage | X

Fatehpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, where villagers allegedly took a mobile tower employee hostage on Thursday evening over prolonged network issues. The employee was reportedly tied to the tower as angry villagers demanded that company officials be called to address their concerns. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

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A private telecom company's mobile tower is installed in Hardauli village under the Kotwali Bindki area. However, villagers alleged that 5G network services have not been available in the area for the past two years, leaving them frustrated.

Villagers take employee hostage

The situation escalated on Thursday when some villagers allegedly took a tower employee hostage and vowed not to release him until company officials arrived and addressed the network issue.

According to the villagers, the lack of a proper network has made it difficult to make phone calls and access the internet.

Police register FIR

Following the incident, Fatehpur Police said on X, "An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections. The investigative proceedings are underway."

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Villagers take employee hostage



Upon receiving information, police from the Bindki police station reached the spot and rescued the tower worker from the villagers' custody. The matter is being probed, with police also gathering information from villagers about the incident, according to Dainik Bhaskar.