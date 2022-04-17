Watch Videos: Muslim youths distribute cold beverages among Hanuman Jayanti procession walkers in Noida

During Hanuman Jayanti celebration communal harmony was seen in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Wherein Muslim youths distributed cold beverages among Hanuman Jayanti procession walkers in Noida today.

This year, Hanuman Jayanti was observed on April 16 and celebrated all over the country. Lord Hanuman is known to be one of the biggest devotees of Lord Ram and his birthday is known as Hanuman Jayanti. The festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by his devotees.

The stories of The Ramayana and the devotion of Hanuman to Lord Ram are very famous. He had helped Ram in all aspects of his life from lifting the Dronagiri parvat in search of Sanjeevani Booti to bringing back Sita from Lanka.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 05:31 PM IST