In a horrific incident, a speeding car rammed into a Durga procession in the Madhya Pradesh capital, leaving four persons, including a head constable, injured. This incident comes a day after a speeding car mowed down people on their way to immerse a Durga idol in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district.

This is a third incident wherein an over-speeding vehicle was rammed into people. Eight people, including four farmers, died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. The farmers died after being knocked down by vehicles reportedly carrying BJP workers, after which an angry mob allegedly lynched some people in these vehicles.

From Lakhimpur Kheri, Jashpur to Bhopal: Here's everything to know about recent tragedies where over-speeding vehicles rammed into people

Lakhimpur Kheri

In the latest development in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Thursday took Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son and three others arrested in the case to recreate the sequence of events leading to the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Tikonia village.

Amid tight security, the three accused were taken to the site of the incident on the Tikonia-Banbirpur road, around 60 km from district headquarters Lakhimpur city, police said.

Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver. In the incident, a journalist was also killed.

Farmers claimed that Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

Ashish Mishra ‘Monu’ was arrested in the case on October 9 after 12 hours of questioning, and a court has accepted his police custody from October 12 to October 15.

The other three — Shekhar Bharti was arrested on October 12, and Ankit Das and Latif alias Kale were arrested on October 13.

Das, Latif and Bharti are in police custody from October 14 to October 17.

On Thursday, investigators reached the district jail premises in the morning to take Das, Latif and Bharti into police custody.

The trio was taken to the crime branch’s office at the Reserve Police Lines, which is near the district jail where the main accused Ashish Mishra is lodged.

They were taken to Tikonia village by the special investigation team (SIT) amid heavy security for further investigations, police said.

The clearest video of Lakhimpur Kheri incident yet



Farmers were walking peacefully and the car violently comes and runs them over. Very Shocking. pic.twitter.com/3kkBYn8lVE — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) October 6, 2021

Jashpur

Jashpur incident took place on Friday evening when an idol immersion procession was being carried out at Pathalgaon. A car ran over the procession that killed one person and injured 17. Two people who have been arrested were accused of smuggling 'ganja'.

"The vehicle (that rammed into to crowd in Jashpur) is registered in MP and the ganja smugglers (arrested in the case) are from that state. It has been seen that ganja is coming from Odisha. Govts of Madhya Pradesh and Odisha should take action," said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Scary visuals from Jashpur in Chattisgarh where a speeding SUV rammed into people on the road during the procession of Durga Visarjan. Casualties have been reported. One person has died while 20 are injured. Four people reportedly are critical. pic.twitter.com/iPTlsuWc3Y — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 15, 2021

Bhopal

A speeding car rammed into a Durga procession in the Madhya Pradesh capital, leaving four persons, including a head constable, injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the road outside the Bhopal railway station on late Saturday night when the procession was moving forward, Bajaria police station in-charge Umesh Yadav told PTI.

Three persons were injured and one of them sustained serious injuries and undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The car also hit an on-duty police head constable, who sustained minor injuries to his leg, he said.

Yadav said the car rammed into the procession and when the people started shouting to catch the car driver, the latter panicked and fled by reversing the car speedily.

He said a case was registered and efforts are on to nab the person who was driving the car at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident shows a car is being reversed speedily while the people are seen trying to save themselves by moving away from the path of the vehicle.

One of the injured persons, Chaturanan Sahu (26), claimed a grey-colour car crashed into the procession of Chandbarh Durga Utsav when it reached near Gupta tea stall outside the Bhopal railway station.

"Two persons were travelling in that car which crashed into the procession and again hit the people while reversing," he said.

#WATCH Two people were injured after a car rammed into people during Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal's Bajaria police station area yesterday. Police said the car driver will be nabbed.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/rEOBSbrkGW — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 01:09 PM IST