 Watch Video: Women Break Car's Mirror To Rescue Stranded Puppies Locked Inside In Bone-Chilling Cold In Delhi’s Chirag Enclave
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch Video: Women Break Car's Mirror To Rescue Stranded Puppies Locked Inside In Bone-Chilling Cold In Delhi’s Chirag Enclave

Watch Video: Women Break Car's Mirror To Rescue Stranded Puppies Locked Inside In Bone-Chilling Cold In Delhi’s Chirag Enclave

The shocking incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage with people asking the authorities to take action against the accused persons

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
X

Delhi: In a deeply distressing incident, a group of puppies was found locked inside a Honda Accord car in the bone-chilling cold in Delhi’s Chirag Enclave. The shocking incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on Friday on social media, sparking outrage with people asking the authorities to take action against the accused person. 

In the viral footage posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), a group of women can be seen surrounding the car, raising slogans, and breaking the car's mirror to rescue the puppies trapped inside in freezing cold.

Watch the video here:

In the other video, a woman is heard addressing the public, "I am in Chirag Enclave. This house's address is B-25. If there are volunteers and other people who want to support us, please come forward. You can see these puppies locked up inside a car."

Read Also
Animal Cruelty In Delhi: 6 Puppies Brutally Murdered In Mayur Vihar, One of Them Beheaded
article-image

The incident has stirred emotions on social media platforms, with many expressing their shock and concern for the welfare of the puppies. The women involved in the rescue are being praised for their prompt response and determination to save the animals from potential harm.

Netizens react

One X user while reacting to the incident said,"Very shameful! If you can't keep dogs at home then why keep them? Instead of keeping the voiceless in captivity like this, it is better to give them to someone who can raise them."

Another said, "Good action. If you can't give time or handle properly then don't keep pet at your home."

Every now and then such videos surface on social media which show how brutally a few people in our society treat animals. In one similar case of animal brutality, an unknown person killed six puppies in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Extention 1 recently. In addition to this, earlier this month, a stray dog was beaten to death by a man in Ludhiana because his car cover had been damaged by the canine.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Women Break Car's Mirror To Rescue Stranded Puppies Locked Inside In Bone-Chilling Cold...

Watch Video: Women Break Car's Mirror To Rescue Stranded Puppies Locked Inside In Bone-Chilling Cold...

Hindu Morcha Defaces Babar Road Signage In Delhi, Sticks Poster Of 'Mata Kaushalya Marg' (Video)

Hindu Morcha Defaces Babar Road Signage In Delhi, Sticks Poster Of 'Mata Kaushalya Marg' (Video)

West Bengal: BJP Leader Anupam Hazra Again Speaks Out Against Some Party Leaders Ahead Of Amit...

West Bengal: BJP Leader Anupam Hazra Again Speaks Out Against Some Party Leaders Ahead Of Amit...

'Woke Up To Him Raping Me': Mumbai Woman Shares Chilling Details Of Sexual Assault Committed By...

'Woke Up To Him Raping Me': Mumbai Woman Shares Chilling Details Of Sexual Assault Committed By...

Odisha Accident: Seven Dead As Speeding Scorpio Hits Autorickshaw, Bike While Overtaking On Highway;...

Odisha Accident: Seven Dead As Speeding Scorpio Hits Autorickshaw, Bike While Overtaking On Highway;...