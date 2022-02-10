Watch video: Woman kicks on-duty bus driver in Vijayawada; gets arrested

Vijayawada police arrested a 28-year-old woman identified as K Nandini, for allegedly attacking a Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation APSRTC bus driver. The incident took place on Wednesday, February 9 and the video went viral on social media.
Nandini, who was driving her two-wheeler, rushed into the bus and thrashed the driver Musalaiah (42). The bus number was noted as AP 11 Z 7046.
Watch the video, right here:
Reports quoted the police and said that Nandini was driving on the wrong lane of the road.When the bus driver had asked her to pause, she involved into a heated argument and began kicking, beating the APSRTC driver. Based on the complaint lodged by the bus driver, the Suryaraopet police have booked a case and arrested the accused woman with respect to relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC.
