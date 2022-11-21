e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWill NCPCR take any action? Congress asks after clip of PM Modi with girl child lauding BJP goes viral

Will NCPCR take any action? Congress asks after clip of PM Modi with girl child lauding BJP goes viral

The Gujarat assembly elections are being held from December 1 and 5 in two phases, where the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP which has been ruling the state for the last 27 years. The assembly election results will be out on December 8.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Will NCPCR take any action? Congress asks after clip of PM Modi with girl child lauding BJP goes viral | ANI
Follow us on

Hours after several BJP leaders tweeted a video of PM Modi with a girl child lauding the BJP, Maharashtra Congress has asked will the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) take any action against it. 

This comes days after, the BJP accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of using children for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and complained to the NCPCR.

Tweeting the same video, Maharashtra Congress, wrote, "A little girl is being used for the campaign! Will NCPCR take any action on this or turn a blind eye like other central agencies?"

Along with Maharashtra Congress, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, asked on Twitter, "A small child is being used by the prime minister for the election campaign. This is a clear violation of the law. Where is the Election Commission? Where is the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)?"

"This is blatant, but EC and NCPCR will do nothing," Ramesh also said in response to another Congress leader's charge in a tweet.

Congress spokesperson and social media in-charge Suprya Shrinate also shared the video and alleged that this was a clear violation of the law.

"This is how children are used in politics -- PM Modi is using a small girl for the election campaign. Is NCPCR's Priyank Kanoongo in Kumbhakaran's sleep? Will not write to the Election Commission now? Election Commission should automatically take note of it," she said in a tweet.

The Gujarat assembly elections are being held from December 1 and 5 in two phases, where the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP which has been ruling the state for the last 27 years. The assembly election results will be out on December 8.

Read Also
Two men slap, drag each other in yet another fight from Mumbai local train, video surfaces
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Social media celeb Rowdy Bhati dies in car crash in Greater Noida

Social media celeb Rowdy Bhati dies in car crash in Greater Noida

Watch video: AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav thrashed by party workers for allegedly selling ticket

Watch video: AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav thrashed by party workers for allegedly selling ticket

Will NCPCR take any action? Congress asks after clip of PM Modi with girl child lauding BJP goes...

Will NCPCR take any action? Congress asks after clip of PM Modi with girl child lauding BJP goes...

Telangana MLA poaching: No SC relief to poachers, top court refuses to interfere with HC order

Telangana MLA poaching: No SC relief to poachers, top court refuses to interfere with HC order

Time has come to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of disbanding Congress: Yogi Adityanath in Gujarat

Time has come to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of disbanding Congress: Yogi Adityanath in Gujarat