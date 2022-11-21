Will NCPCR take any action? Congress asks after clip of PM Modi with girl child lauding BJP goes viral | ANI

Hours after several BJP leaders tweeted a video of PM Modi with a girl child lauding the BJP, Maharashtra Congress has asked will the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) take any action against it.

This comes days after, the BJP accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of using children for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and complained to the NCPCR.

Tweeting the same video, Maharashtra Congress, wrote, "A little girl is being used for the campaign! Will NCPCR take any action on this or turn a blind eye like other central agencies?"

Along with Maharashtra Congress, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, asked on Twitter, "A small child is being used by the prime minister for the election campaign. This is a clear violation of the law. Where is the Election Commission? Where is the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)?"

"This is blatant, but EC and NCPCR will do nothing," Ramesh also said in response to another Congress leader's charge in a tweet.

Congress spokesperson and social media in-charge Suprya Shrinate also shared the video and alleged that this was a clear violation of the law.

"This is how children are used in politics -- PM Modi is using a small girl for the election campaign. Is NCPCR's Priyank Kanoongo in Kumbhakaran's sleep? Will not write to the Election Commission now? Election Commission should automatically take note of it," she said in a tweet.

This is what using children for election looks like @KanoongoPriyank



As head of @NCPCR_ it will be a good idea for you to write to @ECISVEEP now



Or have you left the courage to do so at the shakha you last attended? https://t.co/5CXMN5E8No — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) November 21, 2022

This is blatant but EC and NCPCR will do NOTHING https://t.co/b15uNl3W52 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 21, 2022

The Gujarat assembly elections are being held from December 1 and 5 in two phases, where the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP which has been ruling the state for the last 27 years. The assembly election results will be out on December 8.