Watch Video: We will also throw Telangana CM in Kanyakumari's ocean, says Union minister Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi: In a counter attack, Union Minister Dr. Ramdas Athawale said that they will also drown Telangana CM KCR Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the three oceans that connect in Kanyakumari after the latter made a comment on throwning the BJP into the Bay of Bengal.

"Telangana CM's statement of throwing BJP into the Bay of Bengal isn't good. We will also drown them into the 3 oceans from Kanyakumari," said the Social Justice & Empowerment minister.

Expressing disappointment over the Union Budget 2022-23, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that BJP-led Centre needs to be "removed and thrown in the Bay of Bengal".

"BJP (at Centre) needs to be removed and thrown in the Bengal sea (Bay of Bengal). We will do whatever is needful for the country; will not sit silent. This is democracy. Our PM is very short-sighted," K Chandrashekar Rao was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

While hinting at entering the national politics, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao said that there is need for qualitative (leadership) change in the country.

"I will be going to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to hold talks over it. We will start working on what exactly this country needs. I am a strong believer that our country is strong and wherever there is a need, our country reacts. There is a requirement for change. Requirement for revolution in the country. Until and unless we fight, we will not get the change," he said.

Last week, K Chandrashekar Rao had expressed strong protest to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the proposed amendments to the All India Services (Cadre) Rules and said that the move is against the federal polity of our Constitution.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 01:06 PM IST