Watch video: Union Minister Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in support of BJP candidate in Goa's Maem Assembly constituency

Ahead of the assembly polls in Goa, BJP's star campaigner party Vice President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a door-to-door campaign in support of a party candidate.

Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has also visited the poll bound state to campaign for the polls and will be holding a series of public rallies and door-to-door meetings across various constituencies in North and South Goa.

Premender Vishnu Shet is fielded from Maem constituency by the BJP against Goa Forward Party (GFP)'s Santosh Kumar Sawant.

Shah's day-long engagements started with the door-to-door campaign at Mayem Assembly Constituency at 3.30 pm followed by a door-to-door campaign at Bicholim Assembly Constituency at 4.25 pm.

He will then campaign for BJP candidate Rajesh Patnekar in his respective two constituencies.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a door-to-door campaign in support of BJP candidate in Goa's Maem Assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/3RcRguSDG3 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Shah will further address a public meeting at Open Space of Zantye Hall in Bicholim at 4.50 pm. He will conclude his campaign trail with a public meeting at Bodke Ground, Sakhali Bazar at 6.50 pm where Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will also be present. Sawant is the BJP candidate from Sanquelim Assembly Constituency.

Rajnath Singh will campaign for the BJP in South Goa. His itinerary includes a visit to Mahaalsa Temple, Mardol-Ponda and Darshan at 4.00 pm. He will hold a public meeting at Ponda Bus Stand from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm and another public meeting near the municipality at Vasco from 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm. BJP has fielded Ravi Naik in Ponda Assembly Constituency and Krishna (Daji) Salkar in Vasco Assembly Constituency.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:40 PM IST