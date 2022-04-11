Watch Video: Two women tourists die as ropeway cable breaks at Deoghar in Jharkhand

Two women tourists were killed at Trikuta hills in Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

Army, Indian Air Force and ITBP have been engaged to rescue about 100 other tourists trapped on the ropeway trolleys. Two helicopters of IAF have started operations to rescue tourists at 5 am on Monday.

The tourists were trapped in the trolleys since Saturday evening. A large number of tourists had gone to enjoy a ropeway trip running between three peaks of Trikuta hills.

As the cable car broke down, trolleys collided with the rocks, killing two and injuring over 50 more.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 03:01 PM IST