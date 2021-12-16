Watch video: Two killed, several injured after fire ravages chemical plant in Gujarat

Two people were killed and over a dozen other workers injured after a huge explosion followed by a fire at a chemical unit in in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Thursday, police said.

The blast took place around 10 am at the chemical manufacturing plant of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), situated near Ranjitnagar village in Ghoghamba taluka, Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said.

#WATCH | A fire broke out at Gujarat Fluoro Chemicals Ltd located at Ranjitnagar, Panchmahals following an explosion here. Two workers killed in the incident; the injured have been shifted to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/o71sHR0GFm — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

"Search is on for survivors and injured persons in the plant. The fire is under control," Patil said.

The GFL has over 30 years of expertise in fluorine chemistry. It holds domain expertise in fluoropolymers, fluorospecialities, refrigerants and chemicals, catering to the material requirements of modern world, as per the company's website.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 02:06 PM IST