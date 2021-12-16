e-Paper Get App

India

Thursday, December 16, 2021, 02:05 PM IST

Watch video: Two killed, several injured after fire ravages chemical plant in Gujarat

FPJ Web Desk
Fire ravages chemical plant in Gujarat | Screengrab

Fire ravages chemical plant in Gujarat | Screengrab

Two people were killed and over a dozen other workers injured after a huge explosion followed by a fire at a chemical unit in in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Thursday, police said.

The blast took place around 10 am at the chemical manufacturing plant of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), situated near Ranjitnagar village in Ghoghamba taluka, Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said.

"Search is on for survivors and injured persons in the plant. The fire is under control," Patil said.

The GFL has over 30 years of expertise in fluorine chemistry. It holds domain expertise in fluoropolymers, fluorospecialities, refrigerants and chemicals, catering to the material requirements of modern world, as per the company's website.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 02:06 PM IST
