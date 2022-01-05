Watch Video: Two houseboats, building of a high-end hotel engulfed in fire around Srinagar's Dal Lake

e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:38 PM IST

PTI
Two houseboats and a building of a high-end hotel housing the staff quarters were damaged due to fire in separate incidents around the famous Dal Lake here on Wednesday, officials said.

A houseboat in the lake caught fire, which spread to an adjacent houseboat, in the early hours, causing damage to both the floating structures, they added.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a building housing the staff quarters of a high-end heritage hotel located along the banks of the lake, the officials said.

Fire tenders were summoned and timely action prevented the blaze from spreading, they added.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in any of the incidents, the officials said.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:38 PM IST
