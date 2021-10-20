Watch video: Toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand mounts to 46, CM Dhami announces compensation of Rs 4lakhs to victims' kin

Dehradun: The number of deaths in Uttarakhand has mounted to 46 following several incidents of flash floods and landslides in the past few days. As per the state's natural disaster incident report, as many as 12 people have been injured.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One person died in Champawat's Banbasa on October 17 following heavy rains. Six deaths were reported on October 18. From these, three were in Pauri, two in Champawat and one in Pithoragarh. On October 19, Uttarakhand registered 39 more deaths. Of these, the highest number of deaths (28) were reported in Nainital, six in Almora, two each in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar, and one in Bageshwar. Meanwhile, of 12 injuries reported in the state, four were from Chamoli, two each from Champawat, Almora, Nainital and Pauri. As per the report, 11 people are still missing.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Damage to properties has also been recorded in Uttarakhand following incessant rains. Nine houses have either been damaged partially or completely. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall in the state. He also announced a compensation of Rs 1,09,000 for those who lost their houses and Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. Dhami also assured of all possible help to those who lost their livestock due to heavy rains and landslides in the state. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been briefed on the current situation in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Nainital has been cut off from the rest of the state with three roads leading to the picturesque lake district blocked due to a series of landslides. Roads to Kaladhungi, Haldwani and Bhawali were also blocked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ranikhet and Almora areas continue to be somewhat inaccessible, with the former now facing shortage of fuel and other essentials. Low-voltage electricity has reportedly been restored after 24 hours and other services such as internet and network have been cut in many areas. Seven people were killed after heavy rains and landslides in Almora on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit the state today to take stock of the situation arising out of heavy rainfall. He will hold review meetings and also conduct an aerial survey tomorrow, said sources.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:07 AM IST