Watch video: Those selling meat, liquor can now set up milk stall, says CM Yogi Adityanath after ban

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura.

“The officers concerned are directed to make plans for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade,” he said. The chief minister was speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme here.

He suggested that those engaged in the liquor and meat trade could take up selling milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura, that was known for producing huge quantities of milk.

However, the news has received backlash from people who are finding the decision unreasonable. Many are questioning how can one change their livelihood overnight.

Adityanath went on to claim that the every effort will be made to develop Brij Bhumi with adequate funding. "We are looking at a blend of modern technology and cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region," he said.

As per the information received from the Department of Charitable Affairs, seven places in Uttar Pradesh have been given the status of pilgrimage sites. After the formation of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath declared Vrindavan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Govardhan, Gokul, Baldev and Radhakund as pilgrimage sites.

No liquor and meat shop can open within 100 meters from the main gate of any religious place and 50 meters from its perimeter, according to the rules of the Food and Drug Administration Department.

In 2017, he banned liquor and meat sale in the Vrindavan and Barsana region. Although there are many religious cities in the state, as of now, only these have been formally declared as the places of pilgrimage by the government.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 04:54 PM IST