Watch Video: Stormy winter session of Uttar Pradesh assembly begins with opposition demanding ouster of Union minister Ajay Mishra

Lucknow: The winter session of Uttar Pradesh assembly began on Wednesday with opposition creating ruckus and demanding removal of Minister of State for Home (MoS) Ajay Mishra Teni and payment of cane dues. The opposition mainly Congress staged demonstration outside and took out foot march demanding resignation of minister Teni after the SIT report on the Lakhimpur incident clearly framed murder charges on his son. The Samajwadi Party legislators staged demonstration inside and outside assembly with sugarcanes in their hand demanding immediate payment of dues to farmers.

Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona, party's state president Ajay Kumar Lallu and others marched from Gandhi statue in Hajratganj to the assembly demanding removal of Teni. The three-day winter session of UP assembly began on Wednesday. The vote on account as well as supplementary budget would be tabled on Thursday.

On the first day of the winter session, the house was adjourned for a day after paying homage to the deceased legislators and others. The Chief Minister and others expressed condolences to the Chief of Defence Staff and 11 other military official who had recently died in an air crash. The house paid tributes to the former speaker and sitting legislator from Deedarganj, Ajamgarh, Sukhdeo Rajbhar on his demise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

As per the program released by the assembly speaker, on Thursday the second supplementary budget of the current fiscal would be tabled in the house along with the vote on account for the first four months of the financial year 2022-23. The vote on account for the period of April 2022 to July would be of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. The supplementary budget to be tabled on Thursday might have financial provisions for various mega projects and voter friendly schemes in the wake of coming assembly polls.

It is learnt that model code of conduct could be imposed in January and the state government would like allocation of funds for projects and schemes before it. In the supplementary budget, allocations could be made for laptop, smartphone distribution to youths, ongoing construction of expressways and metro projects of Kanpur, Agra and Gorakhpur.

ALSO READ PM Modi will not suspend MoS Ajay Mishra because he needs upper caste votes in Uttar Pradesh polls:...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 05:04 PM IST