Watch Video: Smriti Irani joins traditional dance artists at Manipur

Union Minister Smriti Irani joins artists performing traditional dance at an event in Wangkhei area of Imphal East, Manipur.

Manipur is one of the five states upcoming with assembly elections, along Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Manipur assembly polls 2022 are to be held in two phases - voting on February 28 and March 5, while the results get declared on March 10.



Earlier, the dates of the poll were announced as February 27 and March, however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the Manipur Assembly election schedule with respect to requests from tribes, political parties, inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics and ground situations.

Watch video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 04:15 PM IST