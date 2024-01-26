Watch Video: Republic Day 2024 Parade Begins At Kartavya Path, New Delhi

Republic Day 2024 Parade Begins At Kartavya Path | X

The Republic Day parade of India's 75th Republic Day begins as President of India Droupadi Murmu, along with this year's Chief Guest President of France Emmanuel Macron, arrived at Kartavya Path earlier today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Droupadi Murmu ahead of the celebrations.

The first Army contingent leading the Mechanised Column is of 61 Cavalry, led by Major Yashdeep Ahlawat. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the ‘State Horsed Cavalry Units’.

#WATCH | March past by the Army Mounted Columns begins.



Mechanised Columns of the Army took part in Republic Day 2024 parade. The detachment of Tank T-90 Bhishma, led by Lt Fayaz Singh Dhillon of 42 Armoured Regiment, at the Kartavya Path.

#WATCH | Mechanised Columns of the Army take part in #RepublicDay2024 parade



The French Foreign Legion music band consisting of 30 musicians and the French marching contingent from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion participate on Karvatya Path in 75th Republic Day Above them are two Rafale fighter jets on Kartavya Path.

#WATCH | The French Foreign Legion music band consisting of 30 musicians and the French marching contingent from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion on Karvatya Path on 75th Republic Day

Above them are two Rafale fighter jets on Kartavya Path



Kartavya Path in the national capital revebrated with music as 'Aavaahan', encompassing an exquisite symphony of a variety of Indian musical instruments from across the country was at the forefront grand ceremonial parade of the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

The distinguished band comprising of 112 women artists played a variety of folk and tribal percussion instruments, becoming a powerful symbol of women's strength and prowess.

#WATCH | Delhi | #RepublicDay2024 parade at Kartavya Path begins with 'Aavahan'.



20 artists played Dhol and Tasha of Maharashtra, 16 artists played Dappu of Telangana, 16 artists gave beat on Dhak and Dhol of West Bengal, 8 artists from West Bengal blew conch shells, 10 artists have Chenda in their hands, 30 artists played Dholu Kunitha of Karnataka.

Four artistes each handling Nadaswaram, Tutari, and Cymbals, creating a spectacular display of the unique shades of Indian culture on Kartavya Path., 44 artists were on Nadaswaram, Tutari and cymbals respectively.

The is indeed a spectacular display of the unique shade of Indian culture on Kartavya Path.