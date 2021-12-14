Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition's protest against suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined Opposition's protest against suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs at Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises in Delhi. Following that, MPs of the Opposition party held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

The joint march by the Opposition parties is also being held to protest against high inflation, unemployment, forcing legislations without discussions while demanding compensation to the farmers who lost their lives during the year-long agitation and revocation of suspension of 12 RS MPs.

The proposal of conducting the march was accepted at the meeting of the floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament, which was held earlier in the day, at the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Upper House has witnessed continuous adjournment since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session over the suspension of the 12 members.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended MPs have been protesting at the Gandhi statue in the premises of the Parliament since the first day of their suspension.

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday as the Opposition parties disrupted proceedings of the House seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the House.

The ruckus created as the Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu refused to consider the demand of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs and started Zero Hour.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:59 PM IST