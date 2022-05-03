Watch video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen hold conversation at latter's residence in Copenhagen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen held a conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen.

PM Modi took a a private tour of the residence of Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. The Danish PM also accompanied him.

Narendra Modi arrived in Denmark on the second leg of his three-nation Europe trip today and after meeting Denmark PM he will attend the 2nd India-Nordic Summit.

The summit will focus on economic engagement, green partnership and mobility and cooperation in the Arctic region.

Modi arrived here from Germany where he held detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations.

As a special gesture, Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen received Modi at the airport.

"Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties," Modi tweeted after landing in Copenhagen.

"PM @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen of Denmark receives PM @narendramodi at the Copenhagen airport. Heartwarming to see this special gesture from our Green Partner. Both leaders will now travel to Marienborg, the official residence of the PM of Denmark," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

It is Prime Minister's first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"I will travel to Copenhagen where I will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen which will provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique 'Green Strategic Partnership' with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations," the Prime Minister had said in his departure statement.

Over 200 Danish companies in India are actively engaged in taking forward 'Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Digital India and other key national missions.

More than 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties.

Denmark is home to a robust Indian diaspora of 16,000 people.

