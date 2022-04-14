Watch video: PM Modi's portrait removed from panchayat office in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur; BJP to protest

A huge political storm was errupted on Thursday in Tamil Nadu after a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was removed from Veppathur Town Panchayat's office in Thanjavur district.

Following the removal of the farmed photo of PM Modi from the government office, BJP workers in Kumbakonam lodged a complaint with Thiruvidaimaruthur police seeking action against the official.

BJP leader CTR Nirmal Kumar shared the video, alleging that the Veppathur town panchayat President was being forced by her husband to remove the portrait of the Prime Minister.

Thanjavur District, Veppathur town panchayat President was forced by her husband Mathiyalagan to remove PM @narendramodi picture from govt office. This Mathiyalagan who is working staff in union office had also warned municipality secretary not to keep PM picture in govt offices. pic.twitter.com/O4WgGKi3ED — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) April 13, 2022

According to Times Now report, the BJP members in the complaint claimed that BJP councillor S Chandrasekaran handed over a photograph of PM Modi to the Executive Officer for putting it up at the civic body office. However, Anjammal on April 12 removed the photograph and handed it over to the Executive Officer.

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is unhappy over the BJP gaining ground in Tamil Nadu and is resorting to such things.

Notably, in January 2022, BJP trade union district secretary M Bhaskaran was arrested after he forcibly hanged a portrait of PM Modi on one of the walls of a Coimbatore panchayat office.

Bhaskaran had then claimed despite repeated appeals to the panchayat office times to put up the portrait of PM Modi, however, when it was not done, the BJP members installed the photograph themselves.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 06:51 PM IST